StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Chrysalis VCT reported a fall in net first-half net assets as the impact of the pandemic hurt the performance of its portfolio companies.
For the six months ended 30 April 2020, the net asset value per share stood at 57.0p, a decrease of 19% on-year, and 10% since the previous year end of 31 October 2019.
The company estimated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a decrease in the value of its portfolio companies of £1.8m.
'The coronavirus pandemic has presented significant challenges to several of the portfolio companies and will continue to do so for some time,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
