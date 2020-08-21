StockMarketWire.com - Logistics services provider Eddie Stobart said it had secured a three-year contract from Morrison Supermarkets to provide transportation services from two distribution centres.
This contract was additional to the work that Eddie Stobart currently carried out on behalf of Morrisons.
The contract would see Eddie Stobart manage all transport planning and deliveries of chilled and ambient groceries from the two locations to Morrisons' network of supermarkets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: