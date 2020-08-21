StockMarketWire.com - RNA therapeutics developer Silence Therapeutics said it had filed for a proposed listing of American depositary shares on the Nasdaq.
Silence Therapeutics confirmed that it was not proposing to register any new primary issuance of securities.
The registration statement was subject to ongoing review by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company's ordinary shares would continue to be admitted to trading on AIM in London.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
