StockMarketWire.com - Specialist materials provider Holders Technology swung to a first-half net loss as revenue was hurt by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the six months ended 31 May 2020, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £90K, compared with a profit of £20K on-year as revenue decreased by 11.6% to £5.3m.
Printed circuit board sales in the period decreased by 3.1%, while the lighting and control solutions division saw revenue fall by 32.6% on-year.
The company declared an unchanged interim dividend of 0.25p a share.
'At present we have only limited visibility as to the likely level of trading in the second half of the year,' the company said. 'We are encouraged by recent improvements in some divisions, both in quotations and order intake, as compared to the first half but cannot be certain that this will follow through to the end of the year.'
