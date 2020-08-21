StockMarketWire.com - BMO Private Equity Trust reported negative first-half returns as the value of its portfolio was impacted by the pandemic.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, net asset value was 384.44p per share, reflecting a total return for the six months of -4.7%.
This valuation included 'the initial adjustments in value related to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns,' the company said.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 3.99p per ordinary share, reflecting a yield of 5.0% based on the period end share price.
'(T)he lockdowns have eased in nearly all major economies but none of them are operating completely normally and there remains the very real possibility of a 'second peak' creating fresh disruption over the coming months,' the company said.
'We remain confident that your company's portfolio will emerge from these challenges largely intact and that it will in time deliver excellent long term returns for shareholders,' it added.
At 8:23am: [LON:BPET] share price was +2.5p at 323p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
