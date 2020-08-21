StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it would collaborate with AstraZeneca to develop medicine strategies for cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.
The first stage in the collaboration would use the company's diagnostic platform to examine further improving outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease and its complications, in coordination with the Mount Sinai Health System.
The goal of the first stage was to help improve standard-of-care for optimal utilization of therapeutics using the company's testing platform and care management software.
A multi-center, randomized controlled trial would be initiated to evaluate uptake and adherence to new potassium-binding agents in patients with chronic kidney disease and hyperkalemia.
Renalytix AI's testing and care management software were currently being deployed for clinical use at the Mount Sinai Health System.
At 8:48am:
[LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -47.5p at 8501.5p
[LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was +55p at 620p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
