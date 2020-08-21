StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Ecclesiastical Insurance Office swung to a loss in the first half of the year as pandemic-led losses from investments offset higher premiums.

For the six months ended June 30, The company reported a pre-tax loss of £59.7m, compared with a profit of £42.8m.

Gross written premiums rose to £202.5m from £185m on-year.

The solvency II capital cover fell to 206% from 216%.

The company reported an investment loss of £48.9m as the pandemic hurt the performance of financial markets.




At 8:57am: [LON:ELLA] Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc share price was 0p at 153.5p



