StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer Gem Diamonds said it had recovered a 442 carat type II diamond from the Letseng mine in Lesotho.
'A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this diamond will be used to fund a special community project, as agreed with our partners the Government of Lesotho,' the company said.
At 9:10am: [LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was +4.4p at 32.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
