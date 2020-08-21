StockMarketWire.com - Proton therapy systems developer Advanced Oncotherapy said it had drawn down an initial $10m from the secured convertible facility with Nerano Pharma.

Under the terms of the debt facility, the company paid a commitment fee of $0.6m to Nerano Pharma for the drawing down debt.

The funds drawn down would be used to further the development of the company's Proton therapy system 'LIGHT' system.




At 9:33am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was 0p at 32.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com