StockMarketWire.com - Proton therapy systems developer Advanced Oncotherapy said it had drawn down an initial $10m from the secured convertible facility with Nerano Pharma.
Under the terms of the debt facility, the company paid a commitment fee of $0.6m to Nerano Pharma for the drawing down debt.
The funds drawn down would be used to further the development of the company's Proton therapy system 'LIGHT' system.
At 9:33am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was 0p at 32.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: