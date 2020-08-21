StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said it would pursue a secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.
The company said it was targeting admission to the ASX in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a listed investment company.
It said the timing guidance followd positive preliminary feedback from the exchange, based on what the company considered to be a comprehensive submission.
'The board believes that admission will expand the profile of the company and its shares, create improved price discovery in the shares, provide access to new potential investors, and improve deal flow in Australia,' Metal Tiger said.
