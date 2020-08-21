StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Inland Homes said its asset management division had entered into agreements to acquire and develop the 36.7 acre Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow West London.
The project would have an anticipated GDV in the region of £600m. It was currently the home of the Irish Guards who were relocating to Aldershot.
'The site comprises over 37 acres of land and includes 14 Grade II listed buildings and 19 locally listed buildings together with over 439 existing residential accommodation units,' the company said.
The site was being acquired from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation who managed the assets of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) with completion anticipated to be in August 2021.
Inland Homes expected to make a planning application for a residentially led mixed use scheme of over 1,000 homes within the next six months.
At 10:02am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was +2p at 52.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
