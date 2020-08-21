StockMarketWire.com - Sandwich and meal maker Greencore said it had ceased production at its Northhampton factory after workers there contracted COVID-19 amid a broader outbreak in the town.
The site was expected to return to a substantial level of production within 14 days and its closure would only have a 'modest' impact on adjusted operating earnings, the company said.
Greencore said the temporary closure would allow all remaining staff at the site to self-isolate as a precautionary measure and was part of the region's efforts to stop the virus from spreading.
It had moved a proportion of the production from Northampton to other sites within its network, and was working with an affected customer to help mitigate any production shortfall.
The company said it would continue to work with local authorities and other government bodies to bring the site safely into production as soon as possible.
At 1:22pm: [LON:GNC] Greencore Group PLC share price was -6.2p at 119.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
