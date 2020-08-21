StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Cadence Minerals welcomed news that that a joint venture partner of investee company Macarthur Minerals had agreed to acquire 50% stake of the Yarram iron ore project in Australia's Northern Territory.
Fe Limited had agreed to acquire the stake for A$1.5m in cash and shares with a further A$1.5m in cash and shares payable on achieving an indicated resource milestone.
Cadence currently owned about 2.2% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which owns shares in Fe as part of its joint venture with the company.
'With the current robust iron ore market, FEL's play for a mature iron ore asset like Yarram, which is located close to existing port and mining infrastructure, is a smart move,' Macarthur executive chairman Cameron McCall said.
At 2:17pm: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was -2.6p at 13.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
