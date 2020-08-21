FTSE 100 Intercontinental Hotels Group 4258.00 +5.66% Gvc Holdings 774.90 +3.54% Compass Group 1158.50 +2.52% Avast 545.50 +2.44% Land Securities Group 570.90 +2.31% Smith & Nephew 1490.75 -2.18% Dcc 6628.00 -2.04% Melrose Industries 98.36 -1.64% Bt Group 101.43 -1.62% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2023.00 -1.61% FTSE 250 Polypipe Group 426.75 +7.77% Hg Capital Trust 269.50 +7.58% Provident Financial 192.70 +7.41% Bank Of Georgia Group 922.50 +6.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 328.00 +6.32% Petrofac Limited 165.20 -5.65% Hochschild Mining 237.60 -5.26% Royal Mail 185.25 -5.00% Network International Holdings 380.10 -4.31% Aggreko 458.70 -3.80% FTSE 350 Polypipe Group 426.75 +7.77% Hg Capital Trust 269.50 +7.58% Provident Financial 192.70 +7.41% Bank Of Georgia Group 922.50 +6.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 328.00 +6.32% Petrofac Limited 165.20 -5.65% Hochschild Mining 237.60 -5.26% Royal Mail 185.25 -5.00% Network International Holdings 380.10 -4.31% Aggreko 458.70 -3.80% AIM Landore Resources 23.50 +1988.89% Plutus Powergen 0.10 +52.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 26.50 +49.30% CAP-XX 4.40 +25.71% Polo Resources Limited 1.40 +23.35% Cadence Minerals 13.50 -17.43% PowerHouse Energy 3.02 -11.55% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.40 -11.11% Strategic Minerals 0.40 -11.11% Staffline Group 26.23 -9.47% Overall Market Landore Resources 23.50 +1988.89% Plutus Powergen 0.10 +52.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 26.50 +49.30% CAP-XX 4.40 +25.71% Polo Resources Limited 1.40 +23.35% Cadence Minerals 13.50 -17.43% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 14.00 -12.50% PowerHouse Energy 3.02 -11.55% Premier Oil 22.78 -11.50% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.40 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -