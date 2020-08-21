StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4258.00       +5.66%
Gvc Holdings                             774.90       +3.54%
Compass Group                           1158.50       +2.52%
Avast                                    545.50       +2.44%
Land Securities Group                    570.90       +2.31%
Smith & Nephew                          1490.75       -2.18%
Dcc                                     6628.00       -2.04%
Melrose Industries                        98.36       -1.64%
Bt Group                                 101.43       -1.62%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2023.00       -1.61%

FTSE 250
Polypipe Group                           426.75       +7.77%
Hg Capital Trust                         269.50       +7.58%
Provident Financial                      192.70       +7.41%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    922.50       +6.65%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             328.00       +6.32%
Petrofac Limited                         165.20       -5.65%
Hochschild Mining                        237.60       -5.26%
Royal Mail                               185.25       -5.00%
Network International Holdings           380.10       -4.31%
Aggreko                                  458.70       -3.80%

FTSE 350
AIM
Landore Resources                         23.50    +1988.89%
Plutus Powergen                            0.10      +52.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       26.50      +49.30%
CAP-XX                                     4.40      +25.71%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.40      +23.35%
Cadence Minerals                          13.50      -17.43%
PowerHouse Energy                          3.02      -11.55%
John Lewis of Hungerford                   0.40      -11.11%
Strategic Minerals                         0.40      -11.11%
Staffline Group                           26.23       -9.47%

Overall Market
