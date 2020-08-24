CA
25/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
27/08/2020 13:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
27/08/2020 13:30 Balance of Payments
28/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly GDP
28/08/2020 13:30 GDP
CH
27/08/2020 06:45 GDP
28/08/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
27/08/2020 04:00 Industrial Profit
DE
25/08/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
25/08/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index - Results of the ifo Business Survey
28/08/2020 07:00 Foreign trade price indices
28/08/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
25/08/2020 08:00 PPI
28/08/2020 08:00 Retail Sales
EU
25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/08/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/08/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys
28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/08/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
FR
26/08/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
26/08/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth
27/08/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
27/08/2020 07:45 Industrial investment survey
27/08/2020 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
28/08/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
28/08/2020 07:45 PPI
28/08/2020 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
28/08/2020 07:45 Housing starts
IE
25/08/2020 11:00 Labour Force Survey
28/08/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
27/08/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
28/08/2020 09:00 Business Confidence Survey
28/08/2020 09:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
28/08/2020 10:00 PPI
JP
25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/08/2020 00:50 Services Producer Price Index
26/08/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
26/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industry Index
27/08/2020 07:00 Revised Machine Tool Orders
28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
28/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
28/08/2020 01:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics
31/08/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/08/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
UK
25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey of business conditions for retailers
27/08/2020 00:01 CBI Service Sector Survey
28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/08/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
US
25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/08/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
25/08/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
25/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
26/08/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
26/08/2020 13:30 Advance Report on Durable Goods
26/08/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
27/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary Corporate Profits
27/08/2020 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales Index
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
27/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
28/08/2020 13:30 Advance International Trade in Goods
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income & Outlays
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/08/2020 14:45 ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
