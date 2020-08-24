CA

25/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises

27/08/2020 13:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours

27/08/2020 13:30 Balance of Payments

28/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly GDP

28/08/2020 13:30 GDP



CH

27/08/2020 06:45 GDP

28/08/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer



CN

27/08/2020 04:00 Industrial Profit



DE

25/08/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown

25/08/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index - Results of the ifo Business Survey

28/08/2020 07:00 Foreign trade price indices

28/08/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey



ES

25/08/2020 08:00 PPI

28/08/2020 08:00 Retail Sales



EU

25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q

25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate

25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m

25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI

25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI

25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI

25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI

25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI

25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI

25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate

27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q

27/08/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y

27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y

28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m

28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y

28/08/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate

28/08/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys

28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m

31/08/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m

01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m

01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change

01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate

01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y

01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y



FR

26/08/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey

26/08/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth

27/08/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)

27/08/2020 07:45 Industrial investment survey

27/08/2020 11:00 OECD trade statistics release

28/08/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI

28/08/2020 07:45 PPI

28/08/2020 07:45 GDP - detailed figures

28/08/2020 07:45 Housing starts



IE

25/08/2020 11:00 Labour Force Survey

28/08/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index



IT

27/08/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders

28/08/2020 09:00 Business Confidence Survey

28/08/2020 09:00 Consumer Confidence Survey

28/08/2020 10:00 PPI



JP

25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y

26/08/2020 00:50 Services Producer Price Index

26/08/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y

26/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions

27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m

27/08/2020 05:30 All Industry Index

27/08/2020 07:00 Revised Machine Tool Orders

28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y

28/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month

28/08/2020 01:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics

31/08/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y

31/08/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m

31/08/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y

01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate

01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y

01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence



UK

25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m

25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI

25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI

25/08/2020 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey of business conditions for retailers

27/08/2020 00:01 CBI Service Sector Survey

28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y

31/08/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence

01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m

01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals

01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m

01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI



US

25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m

25/08/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index

25/08/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index

25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y

25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index

25/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index

25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence

25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales

25/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

26/08/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

26/08/2020 13:30 Advance Report on Durable Goods

26/08/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m

26/08/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m

26/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

27/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary Corporate Profits

27/08/2020 13:30 2nd estimate GDP

27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q

27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims

27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q

27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales Index

27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m

27/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

28/08/2020 13:30 Advance International Trade in Goods

28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income & Outlays

28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m

28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m

28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance

28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m

28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m

28/08/2020 14:45 ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI

28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI

28/08/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers

28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment

28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations

01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices

01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI

01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com