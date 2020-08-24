StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace, defence and energy component supplier Meggitt said it had won a contract from Modec for the supply of printed circuit heat exchangers to the Bacalhau floating production storage and offloading vessel.
Modec's Bacalhau vessel would be the largest FPSO ever delivered to Brazil, with a topside designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
The contract would be supplied by Meggitt's Heatric business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
