StockMarketWire.com - Education and publishing company Pearson said chief executive John Fallon was standing down and would be replaced in October by Andy Bird.
Bird was most recently chairman of Walt Disney's international business, responsible for all of the entertainment giant's operations outside the US.
He would take the reins at Pearson from 19 October, while Fallon would remain as an advisor to the company for the rest of the year.
'We are delighted to have secured someone of Andy's calibre, after an extensive search and selection process,' chairman Sidney Taurel said.
'I would like to thank John for his outstanding contribution spanning over two decades with Pearson.'
'During his tenure as chief executive, John has significantly simplified, modernised and re-shaped Pearson, building a digital education company that is focused on experience, outcomes and affordability.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
