StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said its joint venture, Gammon, had been awarded a four-year HK$12.88bn contract to expand Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport.
Gammon would be responsible for the expansion of the main Terminal 2 building and construction of interconnecting bridges, mechanical and electrical works as well as associated viaducts and roads.
In the first half of 2020, Gammon secured the HK$7.2bn (c. £760m) major tunnel contract at Hong Kong International Airport to deliver tunnels and associated works for an automatic people mover and baggage handling system on behalf of Airport Authority Hong Kong.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
