StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said three executives, including chief executive J-S Jacques, have had their bonuses slashed following the company's regrettable decision to blast two ancient Australian cave sites.
The board had decided that Jacques as well as iron ore chief Chris Salisbury and corporate relations head Simone Niven wouldn't get bonuses for 2020 under the company's short-term incentive plan.
Jacques would also see his 2016 long-term incentive plan award, which was due to vest in the first half of 2021, reduced by £1m.
The companyin May destroyed the Juukan rockshelters, which were sites of cultural significance to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.
'The board review concluded that while Rio Tinto had obtained legal authority to impact the Juukan rockshelters, it fell short of the standards and internal guidance that Rio Tinto sets for itself, over and above its legal obligations,' Rio Tinto said.
'The review found no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rockshelters,' it added.
'It was the result of a series of decisions, actions and omissions over an extended period of time, underpinned by flaws in systems, data sharing, engagement within the company and with the PKKP, and poor decision-making.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
