StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had appointed Malay Mukherjee as an independent non-executive director amid the departure of director Katia Ray.
The company, which has just undergone a board shakeup, said Mukherjee had spent 16 years with steel company Arcelor Mittal.
He was currently the lead independent non-executive director of Indian steel group JSW Steel and an independent director of VA Tech Wabag.
Ray had left for personal reasons, the company said.
'As previously announced, the board is committed to ensuring it has the necessary strength and breadth and it is in the process of engaging an external search consultancy to assist it in making further appointments of independent non-executive directors,' it added.
