StockMarketWire.com - Pub chain JD Wetherspoon said it expected to make a loss in the fiscal year ended July, and reported fall in bar and food sales owing to competition from supermarkets.
'The company expects to make a loss for the year ending 26 July 2020, both before and after exceptional items. Some of these exceptional items will be related to the Covid pandemic,' the company said.
Like-for-like bar and food sales were down 16.9% for the 44 days to 16 August 2020.
With pubs and restaurants paying VAT on food sales of 20% and supermarkets zero, the latter appeared to have used their VAT advantage to 'subsidise lower beer prices, in particular, and have taken approximately half of pub beer sales in that period,' the company said.
Sales had gradually improved, with a rapid acceleration recently, largely 'due to subsidised food, coffee and soft drinks in the early part of the week,' it added.
The company reported that 844 pubs were now open, out of a total of 873.
