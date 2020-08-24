StockMarketWire.com - Hostel group Safestay said it expected to breach debt covenants at the end of the year and was currently in talks with lender HSBC to agree waivers, amid a slump in demand due to the pandemic.
Saftestay also said that it was considering asset sales or an equity raising to bolster its balance sheet.
The company had in May said covenants for its £22.9 debt facility with HSBC had been waived until 31 December 2020.
'The group is expected to breach the historic debt service cover covenant and the historic interest cover covenant at the next test date of 31 December 2020,' Safestay said.
'The group is currently discussing with HSBC the possibility of HSBC waiving such covenants as at the test date of 31 December 2020 and for a longer period thereafter.'
Safestay said there was no guarantee that HSBC would agree to waivers and that it was also pursuing a government-backed loan via the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme to replace the HSBC facility.
The company was growing wary of a potential resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
'The perceived likelihood of a second wave, impacting further the tourism sector after the summer of 2020 is increasing, and this has persuaded the company to take further actions to safeguard the group's financial position,' Safestay said.
Additional cost saving measures had recently been implemented, including further negotiations with landlords to obtain additional rent reduction following £0.4m of rent relief granted in the period between April to July.
Safestay said that it was investigating alternative options to maintain its cash requirements within the £5 million limit pursuant to its overdraft facility with HSBC.
'The group owns the freeholds of the hostels in Glasgow, Pisa and York, which could therefore be disposed of, either in the form of a sale and lease back transaction or a straight disposal,' it said.
'The group might also contemplate the early termination of the leases which are anticipated to generate losses in the next months, subject to an agreement being reached with the relevant landlords.'
'The board is considering a range of options in relation to the business, including raising equity, but the board is mindful of giving all shareholders the opportunity to participate in any such equity raise.'
In July, on average, 30% of the company's bed stock was available and 16% of such bed stock was occupied.
The average occupancy for bed stock rose to 24% and 27% of available bed stock, respectively, in the first and second weeks of August.
'The directors are encouraged that the data up to 16 August 2020 shows that occupancy levels are gradually increasing week after week after hostels have re-opened,' Safestay said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: