StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had entered into a distribution agreement and secured its first order with a speciality supplier of orthopaedic and biologic products.
The agreement entailed the UK distribution of the company's OrthoPure XT decellularized porcine tendon product, following its recent CE Mark approval in June.
Britain's National Health Service and the private healthcare sector would have access to OrthoPure XT under the terms of the distribution agreement.
Tissue Regenix said it would initially focus on commercialisation of OrthoPure XT in the UK before commencing a gradual roll-out into certain other European countries over time.
It had received the first 'modest' order and delivery was expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Demand for the product line was expected to increase in 2021 as additional distribution opportunities were identified, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
