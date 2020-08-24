StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said it had repaid the £465l that it had received under the UK government's Covid-19 furlough scheme.
The company said it did not intend to make any further claims under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme or for the associated Job Retention Bonus.
'These payments are possible because the group's profitability and cash generation have been stronger than expected during this crisis,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
