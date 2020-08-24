StockMarketWire.com - Social housing real estate investment trust Civitas Social Housing said it had now completed the acquisition of the final phase of its new build supported housing and healthcare facilities in Wales.
This acquisition enabled Civitas to extend the geographic coverage of the company's portfolio within the UK and further enhances portfolio diversity.
This acquisition and the completion of the first phase in June 2020, which together were identified as 'Schemes' were acquired for a total of £12.4m.
The schemes provided 65 beds for individuals with learning disabilities, autism and mental health care needs, and also would be immediately income-generating with an initial net yield in line with the company's expectations.
At 8:09am: [LON:CSH] Civitas Social Housing PLC share price was +1p at 111p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
