StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico upgraded its outlook on annual performance on stronger-than-anticipated growth across the second half of the year.
Annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) would be 'materially ahead' of current market expectations, the company said.
'The board expects revenues for the full year to 30 September 2020 to be in line with, or slightly ahead of, current market expectations, representing growth of more than 20% compared to the prior year,' it aded.
At 8:30am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was +8p at 77p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: