StockMarketWire.com - Hemodynamic monitoring company Lidco reported a sharp uptick in revenue on Covid-19 related demand for its hemodynamic monitors in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 31 July 2020, revenue increased by 75% to £6.2m on-year, with Lidco product revenues up 83% to £6.1m.
This exceptionally strong sales growth was due to increased demand for advanced hemodynamic monitors - used to monitor the amount of blood flowing around the body and ensure that vital organs are adequately oxygenated - as healthcare providers expanded critical care services to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in the UK, the company said.
During the half, the company sold 230 monitors compared with 111 units on-year.
The interim results were expected to be announced on 13 October 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
