StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca rose on Monday after the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking approval of its Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the US presidential election in early November.
AstraZeneca, however, reportedly told the FT that it had not held talks with an emergency use authorization for its potential vaccine with the US government.
At 8:48am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was +199p at 8636p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
