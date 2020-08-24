StockMarketWire.com - Logistics solutions company Clipper Logistics upgraded its expectations following a 'very positive' start to its new fiscal year.
The company said it anticipated that the group's results for the year ending 30 April 2021 would 'comfortably exceed market expectations.'
The upbeat guidance came as the company reported higher profit for the fiscal year ended April 2020.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax profit rose 17.8% to £21.3m and revenue increased by 8.8% to £500.7m on-year as
The company recommended a final dividend of 6.2p per share, making a total dividend per share of 9.7p for the full year, unchanged from last year.
The company also said it had seen a sharp bounce back in activity levels following implementation of Government restrictions on non-essential retail 'due to COVID-19 pandemic which temporarily affected high street and e-commerce demand.'
At 9:00am: [LON:CLG] Clipper Logistics share price was +23.25p at 393.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: