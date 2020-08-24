StockMarketWire.com - Oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it had been granted a patent in the US for an antibody that could be significant in the treatment of Covid-19.
The US Patent and Trademark Office had granted a patent for methods and use of fully-human monoclonal antibody (mAb; TZLS-501) for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention for human diseases.
The company initially entered into a world-wide exclusive license from Novimmune in 2017 and the license was currently maintained with Bristol Myers Squibb.
'The grant of this additional patent on TZLS-501 is of particular significance for the potential treatment of Covied-19 and other pulmonary diseases such as acute respiratory distress syndrome,' Tiziana Life Sciences.
The patent, No. 10,759,862, would be published on 1 September.
At 9:00am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +7.5p at 157.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
