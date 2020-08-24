StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Venture Life said it would participate in a UK study investigating the potential for mouthwash to reduce viral load and transmission of Covid-19.
The clinical trial on Covid-19 patients was being conducted in partnership with Cardiff University.
It would investigate the possibility that using over-the-counter mouthwashes could help to reduce the viral load of Covid-19 in the mouth.
Venture Life said its Dentyl mouthwash product will be involved in the trial.
At 9:09am: [LON:VLG] Venture Life Group Plc share price was +4.5p at 91p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
