StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory disease focused Verona Pharma said it would present analysis from trials of a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at a conference on 8 September.
The new subgroup analysis of Phase 2b trials with nebulized ensifentrine would be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) international congress.
Abstracts were available on the ERS website and would be published in a supplement of the September 2020 edition of the peer-reviewed European Respiratory Journal.
At 9:14am: [LON:VRP] Verona Pharma PLC share price was 0p at 77.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
