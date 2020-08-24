StockMarketWire.com - Solar assets income fund Bluefield Solar said it had acquired a UK-based portfolio of 15 operational solar photovoltaic plants for up to £2.2m.
On 20 August 2020, the company completed the acquisition of the portfolio for an initial £106.6m including working capital, and the final consideration may be increased by up to £2.1m, contingent on securing asset life extensions, Bluefield Solar said.
The company said it also agreed a new £110.0m, three-year term loan facility with National Westminster Bank.
At 9:17am: [LON:BSIF] Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd share price was 0p at 131p
