StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Strategic Minerals said it had hired Natural Resources Global Capital Partners to provide strategic and financial advice regarding advancing its Redmoor tin and tungsten project in Cornwall.
Natural Resources Global ad undertaken an 'encouraging' initial review of the project, Strategic Minerals said.
Theoretical analysis had identified that a revised mining schedule, focussed on initially targeting higher-grade material, may offer a better return rate and attract potential investors, it added.
Wardell Armstrong International had also been appointed to carry out work to optimise a mining schedule and mine engineering model.
That work was expected to complete at the end of September, the company said.
At 9:27am: [LON:SML] Strategic Minerals PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: