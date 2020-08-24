StockMarketWire.com - Metals processing company Jubilee Metals said it had secured another 'significant' ore supply and processing agreement, bolstering access to chrome and precious group metals material.
Under the agreement, Jubilee had been appointed as an operator to re-commission and operate chrome plant at its Inyoni operations, located in South Africa.
The processing agreement was backed by a guaranteed supply of a minimum of 40,000 tonnes per month of chrome and precious group metals (PGM), with the potential for an increase to 80,000 tonnes per month.
The PGM bearing tails produced by the chrome plant would be further processed at Jubilee's adjacent Inyoni PGM recovery plant.
'The processing agreement not only significantly extends the life of the existing PGM resource but also offers the potential for Jubilee to significantly expand its Inyoni operations,' the company said.
At 9:28am: [LON:JLP] Jubilee Platinum PLC share price was +0.15p at 5.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
