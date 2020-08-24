StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering group Carr's reported that Tim Davies had decided to step down as chief executive officer after seven years in the role.
The board had already instigated a process to select a suitable successor for the role of CEO.
Davies would remain in post until a successor was appointed and for a handover period to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:CARR] Carrs Group Plc share price was +4p at 137.25p
