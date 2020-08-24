StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Acacia Pharma said it had launched its postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV) treatment in the US following regulatory approval by US health authorities earlier this year in February.

PONV was a common complication of surgery, occurring in approximately 30% of surgical patients and up to 80% of high-risk patients, the company said.

'BARHEMSYS is now available in the US for the millions of patients each year who suffer from PONV,' it added.




