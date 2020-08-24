StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Acacia Pharma said it had launched its postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV) treatment in the US following regulatory approval by US health authorities earlier this year in February.
PONV was a common complication of surgery, occurring in approximately 30% of surgical patients and up to 80% of high-risk patients, the company said.
'BARHEMSYS is now available in the US for the millions of patients each year who suffer from PONV,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: