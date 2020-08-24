StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said that the Tideway had estimated its project would be delayed by nine months and see costs rise by £233m, owing to the impact of Covid-19.
This translated into the estimated project cost increasing to £4.133bn and the completion date now forecast to occur during the first half of 2025.
Tideway had also indicated that it is in discussions with Ofwat on a package of measures that would mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on the Company.
'Progress was being made in these discussions and full agreement is expected to be reached in the coming months,' it added.
Further details would be provided when INPP reported its financial performance for the six months to 30 June 2020 on 10 September 2020.
At 9:52am: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was -0.1p at 168.7p
