StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had secured an follow-on contract from jazzed to assist its launch in new territories.
Jazzed, a jazz streaming subscription service, was launched in February 2020, offering a curated music, video and editorial for the jazz fan.
Under the terms of the initial 12-month contract, jazzed used 7digital's API and platform access to fuel their roll-out into a range of other territories, allowing jazzed users to stream music from 7digital's extensive catalogue of jazz tracks globally.
The extended deal would include on-demand access to over 5m music tracks, for which 7digital would receive a monthly licensing fee and usage-based payments, in line with usual commercial terms and other recent new contracts.
The company said it expected to release interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 on 28 September 2020.
At 10:01am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.25p at 3.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: