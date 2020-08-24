StockMarketWire.com - Health and housing property group Ashley House said a planned creditors' meeting to consider a voluntary company arrangement had been postponed until Wednesday.
The meeting, originally planned for 18 August, had already been delayed until 21 August following proposed amendments to the arrangement proposed by some creditors.
'Due to the ongoing discussions around these proposed amendments, the meetings were again adjourned,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
