StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands producer Base Resources declared a maiden dividend as it posted a slightly higher annual profit, partly underpinned by a lower tax expense, and delayed spending on a project in Madagascar due to Covid-19.
Net profit for the year through June nudged up to $39.6m, from $39.2m on-year, even as revenue edged down to $208.0m, from $209.5m.
Base Resources declared a maiden dividend of 3.5 Australian cents per share, citing the strength of its net cash position, which stood at $87.6m.
Production from the company's Kwale operations in Kenya exceeded expectations in its first full year of mining the South Dune deposit, the company said, adding that it had achieved results at the upper end of annual production guidance.
Base Resources said its decision to pay a dividend also related to it pushing back a final investment decision on the Toliara project in Madagascar.
'On-the-ground activity remains suspended as we continue to engage with the government of Madagascar in relation to the fiscal terms applicable to the Toliara project,' it said.
'While progress has been encouraging, discussions have been limited as the government focuses on managing its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'With the effective shutdown of government, international travel restrictions and broader Covid-19 measures and impacts both in Madagascar and globally, the final investment decision to proceed with development of the Toliara project has been delayed with FID now unlikely to occur before September 2021.'
At 2:54pm: [LON:BSE] Base Resources Limited share price was +2.5p at 14.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
