CA
25/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
DE
25/08/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
25/08/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index - Results of the ifo Business Survey
ES
25/08/2020 08:00 PPI
EU
25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
IE
25/08/2020 11:00 Labour Force Survey
JP
25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
UK
25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey of business conditions for retailers
US
25/08/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/08/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
25/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
25/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
