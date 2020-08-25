StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality content creator MelodyVR said it had agreed to acquire Rhapsody International, which trades as Napster, in a reverse takeover deal.
MelodyVR would pay around $26.3m to the vendors of Napster with $15.0m in cash, and the issuance of about 200m MelodyVR shares.
The company said the addition of Napster's music library, comprising more than 80m tracks, to its own platform of VR music performances would provide 'a compelling and differentiated offering to music fans around the world'.
MelodyVR's shares had been suspended from trading pending publication of an admission document, anticipated to take place by the end of November.
The deal was subject to approval by MelodyVR's shareholders at a general meeting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
