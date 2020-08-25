StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said the first participants had been dosed in a phase I trial of its potential Covid-19 treatment.
The trial, called NCT04507256, will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in development for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.
The trial would include up to 48 healthy participants in the UK aged 18 to 55 years and was funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), part of the US Department of Defense, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the US Department of Health and Human Services.
'Should AZD7442 prove to be tolerated and have a favourable safety profile in the trial, AstraZeneca will progress it into larger late-stage Phase II and Phase III trials to evaluate its efficacy as a potential preventative and treatment approach against COVID-19,' the company said.
