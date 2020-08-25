StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Next 15 Communications said it expected to report a rise in adjusted first-half profit, while forecasting a full-year result 'materially higher' than current market expectations.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months through June was seen increasing 16% to £20m, amid a 6.5% rise in revenue to £126m.
'Trading has continued to remain resilient over the first half of the financial year and is well ahead of management expectations set in March of this year,' the company said.
It added that its operating profit margin had improved to 16%, up from 14.7% last year.
Next 15 said the strong performance was driven by its B2B technology focused agencies, such as Activate and Agent3, and more resilient trading than anticipated in its brand marketing and creative technology divisions.
'Whilst the group remains cautiously optimistic about trading as we enter the second half of our financial year in what is still a highly uncertain general economic environment, we currently expect results for the year to be materially ahead of current market expectations,' Next 15 said.
The company said it was 'reviewing the exact timing' of a resumption of dividend payments, while recognising the importance of paying a regular and sustainable dividend to its shareholders.
'We anticipate being able to update shareholders when we announce interim results at the end of September,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: