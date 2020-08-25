StockMarketWire.com - Industrial software group Aveva said it had reached an agreement on terms to acquire OSIsoft at an enterprise value of $5bn.
The acquisition would strengthen Aveva's position in industrial software, with combined pro forma revenue of about £ 1.2bn and aqdjusted earnings (EBIT) of £330m for the enlarged group, the company said.
'The combination of AVEVA and OSIsoft will accelerate our Aveva partnership with significant customer value across process and hybrid automation industries plus the building and infrastructure sectors,' the company said.
The acquisition was expected to be funded by a combination of a capital raise by way of the rights issue, cash on balance sheet, new debt facilities and issuing new shares.
Shareholders would vote to back to authorise the directors to allot shares in connection with the rights issue and the acquisition at general meeting in October or early November 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
