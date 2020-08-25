StockMarketWire.com - Metals explorer Phoenix Copper said it had recorded 'encouraging' drilling analysis results at its Red Star and Empire Mine prospects in the US.
The assay results were taken from the Red Star core drilling programme and also included further results from reverse circulation drilling at the Empire Mine in Idaho.
Highlights at Red Star included intersecting 10.7 metres of 6.74 ounces per ton of silver equivalent from 33.8 metres depth.
Highlights at Empire Mine included 6.1 metres of 2.05 grams per ton of gold from 16.8 metres depth.
'The results from the first six Red Star core holes confirm the orientation and continuation of the high-grade silver and lead system, both down-dip and to the south of the discovery outcrop, which was first discovered in our 2018 exploratory RC drilling programme,' chief executive Ryan McDermott said.
'The Red Star area is geologically complex with a general lack of surface outcroppings and we have determined that the most successful exploration is best achieved through short drilling programmes, followed by evaluation of new data prior to additional targeted drilling.
'The results from the continuing Empire Mine Gold Zone programme are also particularly encouraging.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
