StockMarketWire.com - Investment Fund CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund reported a steady returns in the first half of the year amid little movement in its underlying investments.
During the first half of the year ended 30 June, net asset value reduced to $258.4m, from $306.9m owing to the returns of capital to shareholders in 2020 of a total of $48.1m, the company said.
Net asset value return was 0.11 % and the closing net asset value at 30 June 2020 was $0.2662 per share, up from $0.2659 at the start of the calendar year.
'The stable NAV is attributable to there being no material movement during the interim period in the underlying investment values of the 2016-2019 risk portfolios,' the company said.
