StockMarketWire.com - Finance software company Alfa Financial Software said it expected annual performance to top market expectations following strong year-to-date performance.
The strong performance from the first half had continued into July, the company said, adding that progress had also been made in contract discussions.
'This, combined with the year-to-date performance, means our expectations of revenue for the full year (ending 31 December 2020) have now increased,' the company said.
'(W)e now expect our revenues and profits for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations. Consensus market expectations are currently for revenue of £60m and EBIT of £4m,' the company said.
'We now expect revenues to exceed this by about 5% with the vast majority of this improvement also falling through to EBIT,' it added.
The company remained cautious, however, as its early stage pipeline remained weaker and the medium-term economic outlook was uncertain, which could impact its revenues in the second half of 2021 and into 2022.
At 8:31am: [LON:ALFA] Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc share price was +1.95p at 77.75p
