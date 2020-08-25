StockMarketWire.com - Natural gas storage company InfraStrata said it had acquired the assets of Appledore Shipyard located in Bideford, North Devon, for £7m.
The Appledore Shipyard would be renamed H&W (Appledore).
'With this acquisition, the company believes that it can achieve a dominant position at two distinct ends of the shipyard market; the lower end of the market at less than 119 metres of dock length (with H&W (Appledore)) and the upper end of the market, requiring dock lengths of 300+ metres (with H&W (Belfast)),' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, the company paid £5.60m in cash and £1.40m in shares to acquire the assets.
The company said it envisaged each yard would be a standalone business unit in its own right.
At 9:01am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was +0.5p at 38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
